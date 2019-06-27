Can't wait!

James Corden shared a behind the scenes photo of the Gavin and Stacey cast, making us even more excited for the upcoming Christmas Special.

If you haven’t heard, the Shipman and West families are reuniting for a one-off Gavin and Stacey episode, making fans everywhere even more excited for December 25th.

The series’ creator and actor, known for his breakthrough role as Smithy, took to Twitter to share a new image of the cast with the caption ‘Rehearsals!’ to over 10 million followers.

Seeing the classic cast back together makes it feel even more real, with fans celebrating in the comments below. As expected, there were lots of GIFs involved, with everyone sharing their favourite moments.

Even the BAFTA Cymru account joined the celebrations, writing ‘Oh! Tidy. Welcome back! Croeso!’

The picture showed Ruth Jones, Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman, and Melanie Waters, but there was no sign of fan favourite Rob Brydon, known for his role as Bryn West.

One fan joked that he was probably ‘just keeping up with his social media’, referencing a quote from the series where Bryn proudly exclaims how many friends he has on Myspace.

Seeing most of the cast back together in one room is certainly a welcome dose of nostalgia, but we’re hoping that Rob Brydon appears in some behind the scenes images, just to reassure us.

The actor and Would I Lie To You? host previously shared James Corden’s announcement tweet, so don’t panic just yet. Judging by his caption, he seems very excited about the project!

The series will be filmed in Barry, South Wales, taking fans back to where it all began in 2007. Residents have been informed that filming will be taking place in mid-July, and O’Shea’s fish and chip shop have even set up a webcam so visitors can watch the episode being filmed.

We’ll definitely be tuning in to BBC One on Christmas Day, as this upcoming Gavin and Stacey special is one we simply can’t miss!

