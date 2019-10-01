Poor James!

Olympic rower James Cracknell has denied crying after performing a jive on last week’s instalment of Strictly Come Dancing which saw him get kicked out of the competition.

The 47-year-old athlete, who was paired with pro dancer Luba Mushtak in the BBC ballroom contest, was thought to be seen wiping tears from his cheeks following the quick number, which earned just 11 points from the judges.

But the gold medallist has since denied that he turned on the water works after the unsuccessful performance, admitting he in fact feels sorry for his partner.

He told Radio Times: ‘After my first live dance, it wasn’t a medal I was in line for, but the wooden spoon.

‘I’ve been asked if it was tears I was wiping, having scored a mighty 11 out of 40, but no, it was just sweat – had they been tears, they would have been for Luba, who choreographed the routine.’

After he was axed from the smash hit programme, the father-of-three shared a sweet Instagram post, thanking Luba for her help and support throughout his short lived Strictly stint.

He wrote: ‘I want to thank you @LubaMushtuk for being the most amazing partner/teacher/choreographer sadly you’re not a miracle worker.

‘I’m no dancer (& knew it), I’ve always avoided things I know I’d be bad at, but I wanted that to stop. I had fun & learned a lot about myself thanks Luba❤️.’

Plenty of fans took to the comment section beneath the post to console James over the bad news.

One follower penned: ‘James you are and always will be a superstar and good on you for being so brave in trying something like this . Gutted you are out , it won’t be the same without you.’

And a second chipped in: ‘You certainly did better than I ever could… fair play to you and I hope you keep dancing 🕺🏻 😜.’