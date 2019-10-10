Geordie Shore’s James Tindale looks completely different now

What a glow up!

Back in 2011 the world was graced with the viewing pleasures of the first ever series of Geordie Shore, with Newcastle lad James Tindale among the ranks of the cast.

Back then, James took to our screens sporting low cut vest tops, a glowing orange tan and a pair of seriously plucked eyebrows.

Flash forward to 2019 and, like the majority of the original G Shore cast, James is barely recognisable as the Geordie lad who caused chaos on the Toon with the likes of Charlotte Crosby, Gary Beadle and Vicky Pattison.

The 29-year-old now opts for a majorly more mature look.

Over on his Instagram account, the reality hunk can be seen still proudly flaunting his gym honed physique.

Now though, he rocks two full thick brows, some manly but neatly preened facial hair and a sophisticated fashion sense. What a glow up!

James is also thought to have made some serious dosh thanks to his time in the reality spotlight, now owning two businesses with an estimated £600,000 in the bank from his TV and fitness careers.

James actually made a return to the show last year, but admitted he couldn’t handle the party lifestyle quite the way he used to, explaining, ‘I’d just finished with my ex partner at the time and I was going out a bit more and it just slotted together.

“When you’re single you go out a lot, so I thought I might as well let MTV pay for my nights out.

“The only thing is, I’m a little bit older now so I get hangovers.

“It’s not like when I was 21 and could go out every night of the week, now I wake up and I feel like death.”

He also told the Mirror that he feels regretful about not patching things up with former flame Holly Hagan, saying, “We’ve kind of never had a conversation since we fell out big time, and I kind of wanted to smooth things over with her but never got the chance really.”