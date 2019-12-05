The I'm A Celebrity campmates did a lot of talking in the jungle

James Haskell has revealed Jacqueline Jossa cried a lot in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, about going through “a lot of hard stuff”.

Chloe Madeley‘s husband’s revelation comes after reports the former EastEnders star threatened to quit I’m A Celebrity when their campmate Myles Stephenson told her that her husband Dan Osborne had cheated on her with Myles’ ex Gabby Allen – which Dan and Gabby have both vehemently denied.

ITV producers were said to have stepped in and allegedly allowed the mother-of-two to have crisis talks with her husband via a third party.

And now, James has claimed Jacqueline was crying within the first hour of shooting scenes for I’m A Celebrity.

The rugby star told The Sun: “She was crying within the first hour of the show. She said she’d been through a lot of hard stuff in life. I don’t know about it.

“She was saying she wanted to do something for herself. She wants to prove people wrong and make her daughters proud.”

He added: “I think she’s done incredibly well. I think she’s shown herself to be a hero.”

James was reunited with his wife Chloe shortly after he was kicked out the jungle on Tuesday, and it sounds as though they didn’t waste much time getting their hands on each other.

According to the Daily Star, the couple enjoyed a “sex marathon” as they locked themselves away for a couple of hours together at the Versace Hotel.

Last year, Chloe admitted to having sex with James “once a day”, as she spoke of her large sex drive.

She told Fabulous Magazine: “I’m a really sexual person, and if I had a partner who didn’t want to have a very sexual relationship then that would be a problem for me. I’d struggle in terms of feeling satisfied and loved.

“So thank God it is massive for James. One of the reasons we stuck together in the early days before we were totally committed was because we were very compatible. Our sex life is continually changing as our relationship grows, so it stays interesting.”