Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx ‘secretly split months ago’ after six years together

The Hollywood couple parted ways just weeks after their red carpet debut at the Met Gala together

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have reportedly split after six years together – and apparently actually split up months ago.

The Dawson’s Creek star and Dreamgirls actor called it quits back in May, just a few weeks after making their red carpet debut at the Met Gala together.

A source told Page Six they overheard a conversation between Katie and a friend while dining at a restaurant.

The actress apparently said: ‘What Jamie does is his business – we haven’t been together for months.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

And a second source confirmed the relationship ended in May.

Katie, 40, and Jamie, 51, started dating in 2013, but kept their romance on the downlow for a long time.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

The couple only really went public in September 2017 when they were pictured holding hands walking along the beach in Malibu.

But their Met Gala appearance together in May was their first official outing together.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s ‘secret four year’ relationship…

Katie was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 until June 2012, and while Katie got joint custody of their daughter Suri, 13, her actor ex is said to have made her agree not to get another boyfriend – at least publicly – until June 2017.

Jamie and Katie had been making their relationship slightly more public in recent months, and even ended 2018 with a yacht trip in Miami.

And in April, a source told PEOPLE that Jamie and Katie were trying to make time for each other as much as possible.

The insider said, ‘When they can spend time together, they do. When they’re busy and they can’t, they don’t. They are two adults who enjoy each other’s company and have for a long time.’