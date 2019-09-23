'Jamie’s fuuuuuming'

Strictly Come Dancing returned to our screens on Saturday night with Jamie Laing forced to watch from the edge of the dance floor.

The Made In Chelsea star was set to compete in this year’s series of the BBC ballroom contest, but had to drop out last minute after injuring his foot.

As his meant-to-be partner Oti Mabuse and his replacement, actor Kelvin Fletcher, took centre stage to perform a sexy Samba, viewers couldn’t help but notice Jamie’s less than impressed reaction.

While the audience went wild for the leader board topping routine, 31-year-old Jamie, who is the heir to the McVitie’s biscuit fortune, watched on with a rather sour expression.

Taking to Twitter, one eagle eyed fan wrote: ‘Jamie Laing’s face 😂 think he’s a bit jealous #Strictly,’ while a second was in hysterics, joking: ‘Screaming at Jamie’s Laings face lmaoooo he knows he f****d up #Strictly.’

A third shared a video snippet from the moment Jamie’s awkward face was captured writing: ‘Jamie’s fuuuuuming,’ and another cringed: ‘Oh dear Jamie’s face caught on camera when Kevin was told he was outstanding.’

Poor Jamie!

This comes days after Kelvin admitted he felt guilty for confessing his excitement ahead of Strictly, following Jamie’s mishap.

Speaking to Heart FM’s Mark Wright, the Emmerdale star said: ‘You know I was absolutely delighted I was ecstatic, my family were really, really excited but it’s on the back of someone else’s misfortune.

‘So it was a really strange feeling because I almost felt guilty about being excited and being really chuffed to do it because you know some poor guy there was absolutely gutted that we was injured and couldn’t do it.’