Jamie Lomas supported by I’m A Celebrity ‘family’ after Asan N’jie fight

Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas and (now former) Emmerdale actor Asan N’Jie got into a huge fight at the TV Choice Awards earlier this week.

The brawl culminated in Asan being held back as he threatened to ‘knife’ and ‘kill’ Jamie.

Since the argument came to light, Asan has been sacked from Emmerdale, but Jamie is yet to comment on the fight.

Instead, he’s reunited with his former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! campmates, who he says are like his ‘family’.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Heading out for lunch with Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo, Dennis Wise and Jack Maynard, Jamie shared a snap of the four all posing together with big smiles on their faces.

He captioned the picture, ‘Always nice to see family ❤ @denniswise11 @tofftalks @jack_maynard x.’

Jamie’s fans immediately rushed to send their well wishes following his fight with Asan.

One commented, ‘Nice to see ya smiling after that muppet the other night.’

MORE: Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas: ‘We all understand how difficult this job is’

And another wrote, ‘TEAM JAMIE XXX STAY STRONG KIDDO & KEEP YOUR HEAD HELD HIGH XXXX.’

In footage obtained by the Mirror, Asan was seen being held back as he threatened Jamie.

He was also seen throwing a punch at Jamie before being escorted away by security.

Asan was later sacked from Emmerdale, with bosses saying they had no choice but to let him go.

An ITV spokesman said, “Emmerdale suspended Asan N’Jie yesterday pending further investigation into an incident at a central London hotel on Monday night.

‘ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence Asan’s contract has been terminated with immediate effect.’

Asan added, ‘My behaviour at the TV Choice Awards was completely unacceptable and very much out of character.’