Jamie Redknapp sent fans wild when he joined iconic boyband NSYNC star Justin Timberlake for a snap.

The 46-year-old former footballer turned football pundit, is no stranger to the pop music world – his ex-wife Louise Redknapp is a singer – and it looks like Jamie Redknapp is lining himself up for a boyband.

Jamie, who is currently away up in St Andrew’s, Fife, Scotland for the golf uploaded the snap to his Instagram and captioned it, ‘@dunhilllinks prep !! . NSYNC making a comeback with new members…’

And fans have gone wild over the hunk being pictured alongside hearthrob Justin Timberlake whilst drinking in The Jigger Inn.

One fan wrote, ‘How amazing would it be to walk into the Jigger and see these guys!!’ A second said, ‘omg Redknapp & JT in one pic!!!! It’s like a dream.’ Another couldn’t believe their eyes and asked, ‘Are you in Madame Tussauds?’ While a fourth fan pointed out how comfortable Jamie looked stood next to a megastar, adding, ‘Did you just casually act as if Justin isn’t hanging off you. Smooth.’

Jamie recently returned to work following a summer break in the Algarve with his boys Charley, 15 and Beau, 10. and just a few days ago he was the doting dad, attending a FIFA launch with his youngest son. Cute!

And Jamie has been making the most of posing with his sporting friends – he was recently snapped at the side of footballer Thierry Henry and has been filming A League of Their Own with former cricketer Freddie Flintoff and even nipped off on holiday with him, as the pair were pictured topless on a cliff top in Ibiza. Phwoar!

Maybe Jamie has been inspired to unleash his best NSYNC karaoke song after this latest sighting…make it a good one Jamie or it will be Bye Bye Bye from us!