Jaquelina Jossa is celebrating her 'dream' of opening her own performing arts academy after working hard to get the idea off the gorund.

She uploaded a snap to her Instagram and captioned it, ‘ALL THE HARD WORK HAS PAID OFF. Tomorrow we finically open the doors to our performing arts academy and welcome in so many of our growing JJA family! Thanks so much for every single bit of support and we will not let you down.’

Jaqueline went on to list those who will be helping teach the students, adding ‘We have an amazing team, our teachers and @katrinajossafarrelly @_hypnoteyes are running the ship amazingly! Massive thanks to @katrinajossafarrelly whom none of this would be quite as amazing without!!’

She also paid tribute to her dear family, before revealing the opening party. ‘My whole family, MUM AND DAD @selinajossa and of course dean and the team at @farrellyconstruction for Doing such an amazing job on the building. Not forgetting our brilliant sponsor @starsounds_uk for going above and Beyond and throwing us an amazing opening party too! TEAM WORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK! see you tomorrow’

And Jaqueline gave fans a preview of the taster sessions on offer to youngsters – from drama and singing to street dance, contemporary and jazz.

And after the free limited taster sessions, Jaqueline revealed a snippet of the prices – responding to a fan who was enquiring about ballet, she confirmed she is offering 12, hour long ballet classes for £95 a term.

With Jaqueline’s experience, the youngsters are one step closer to finding themselves on a soap in the near future…