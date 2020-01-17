Jason Manford’s own kids think he’s The Masked Singer’s Hedghehog

The comedian insists it's not him behind the mask

The Masked Singer has left everyone guessing which celebrities are hiding behind the big costumes every Saturday night on ITV.

Over the weeks, viewers of the ITV singing competition have suspected Jason Manford is the Hedgehog, due to the fact that one of the clues was that he ‘had a job where he died at 8.30 every night’, and Jason was murdered every night when he starred in Sweeney Todd.

But today, appearing on Good Morning Britain, Jason addressed the rumours he was taking part in the Masked Singer, and denied it’s him – despite even his own kids believing it’s him.

After revealing that his new quiz show First & Last had been moved to make way for the Masked Singer, Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway started questioning him as to whether he’s in fact Hedgehog.

Kate asked him: “Have you moved the time because you’re defeating yourself?”

And Jason replied: “I don’t want to spoil the show by saying no but – no!”

He added: “My own kids asked me as well!”

If Hedgehog isn’t Jason, some Masked Singer viewers have other ideas about who it may be.

Some people are guessing Michael Ball, with one tweeting: “Hedgehog is Michael Ball. Cluses about Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Hairspray and the Greatest Show – And he said he wanted to have a ‘ball’.”

Another guessed: “Hedgehog is Alfie Boe and unicorn is Kevin Mchale from Glee.”

Other guesses for some of the other contestants have been Nicola Roberts for Queen Bee and Denise Van Outen as Fox.

In last week’s episode, Chameleon was booted from the competition, and was revealed to be Justin Hawkins from The Darkness.

However, after leaving the show, the I Believe In A Thing Called Love singer admitted he felt some of Rita Ora‘s comments about “checking out his package” were a little sexist.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, he said: “Not sure if some of the remarks would be allowed if I were a female contestant, so I think we’re a little way off equality.”