Jeff Brazier confirms he and wife Kate Dwyer are ‘having difficulties’

Jeff Brazier has confirmed he and wife Kate Dwyer are going through a rough patch, after fans noticed the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Despite the social media move, Jeff, 40, has insisted he and Kate are very much still together and working through their issues.

A rep told The Sun, ‘There is catagorically no split between Jeff and Kate. They have had some difficulties and are doing their upmost to work through them together and will continue to do so in private.’

Kate and Jeff – dad to sons Bobby, 16, and 15-year-old Freddie from his relationship with the late Jade Goody – married in Portugal last year and have been together for six years.

Jeff previously opened up about how Kate had slotted into her role as step mum to his boys following Jade’s death from cervical cancer 10 years ago.

MORE: Kate Wright opens up about becoming stepmom to husband Rio Ferdinand’s children

‘Kate as adjusted very well now to becoming a step mum and what it entails,’ he told MailOnline.

‘And the sacrafices that have to be made in order to give the children what they need first and foremost. We spend some lovely family time together as the four of us. I personally love it when Kate does things with the boys when I’m not around.’

Last year TV presenter Jeff confessed that PR director Kate had ‘completed’ his family after their Portuguese nuptials.