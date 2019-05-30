The TV star welcomed a little girl on Saturday

Jemma Lucy has divided her followers with her latest Instagram post showing her posing in a crop top just days after giving birth.

The reality star welcomed her daughter on Saturday, and didn’t waste any time before flaunting her tummy to her 631k Instagram followers.

‘3 days post birth the bounce back,’ she proudly captioned it.

But the the post massively divided her fans, with some arguing that she shouldn’t have shared it.

One wrote, ‘Looks amazing but in a time when we are trying to break the perfect world of Instagram it probably didn’t need to be posted. Use your platform wisely.’

While a second fumed, ‘Shouldn’t post s**t like this because other mums don’t bounce back and it’s not normal to bounce back so fast so stop!!!!!!’

However, others came to her defence with one pointing out, ‘Everyone’s body is different.’

They added, ‘I bounced back as soon as a had my son! My pregnancy belly was gone instantly. Flat stomach back. I didn’t work out or go hard at the gym, it was my body’s natural state. My point, everyone’s body is different, who are u to criticise anyone for looking good after having a baby?

Another told her, ‘You ain’t bounced back from much, you looked amazing through your pregnancy and look amazing now, hope your baby girl is happy and healthy.’

And a fifth commented: ‘She worked out during her pregnancy. So I’m made up she is happy with how she looks after having her daughter , if I had bothered going a gym an trying a bit harder when I was pregnant, I would prob of been a bit happier afterwards.

‘Congratulations your daughter is beautiful.’

As well as her bounce back snap, Jemma also shared a sweet picture of her baby daughter, writing next to it: ‘I can’t believe I made her.’

The Ex On The Beach reality star, 31, gave birth five days ago, and announced the happy news with a sweet picture of her daughter.

‘My angel is here 💖 never felt love like this before ❤️ born 25.5.19 my world,’ Jem wrote alongside a photo of her holding onto the tot’s tiny hand.

It’s unclear who the dad is as Jemma has always maintained she wants to keep the identity of the baby’s father under wraps while they co-parent.

She explained: ‘I don’t want everyone to guess who the dad is because they’ll never know.

‘It’s someone who’s not in the public eye, someone I’ve known for a while and my situation with him has never been in the public eye and that’s how it’s staying,’ she told The Sun.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant confirmed she was expecting her first child back in January.

Opening up about her pregnancy, she admitted she was shocked when she found out the news.

‘I didn’t know what I wanted to do at first. I don’t think you can ever really prepare yourself for the change that it brings to your life, and even more so when its not planned,’ she said.

The reality star also revealed she had been struggling to cope during the first few months of her pregnancy, labelling them the ‘hardest times’ of her life.

‘I got really ill, I was tired and on my own. It was horrible. It really made me depressed,’ Jemma revealed.

Jemma, who appeared on Katie Price’s TV show Signed By Katie back in 2011, previously dated Stephen Bear and Charlotte Dawson.