This is too exciting!

Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had the most adorable reunion at the SAG Awards this week, and now fans are speculating that they spent the night together.

After winning the female actor award and dancing the night away with Brad, Jennifer shared a picture of her ivory Dior gown, heels and award next to a bathtub the following morning.

Coupled with a picture of her at the beginning of the night laying flat in a car to avoid creasing the gown, she wrote, “No wrinkles… harder than it looks!

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston had an adorable reunion with ex Brad Pitt just moments after he took a swipe at Angelina Jolie in his SAG acceptance speech

“Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work!”

Fans have gone wild for the picture, guessing that she and Brad may have spent the night together.

One fan asked, “Did Brad take the picture?”

While another cheekily commented, “And a night you and @bradpittofficial won’t forget.”

A third wrote, “Is that Brad’s bath? I hope it’s Brad’s bath.”

Hopes that the former married couple might reunite come after they shared a moment backstage following her acceptance speech on Sunday night.

Jen had just won Best Actress in a Drama Series for The Morning Show, just after Brad picked up his Best Supporting Actor award.

A cute video shows Brad passing a screen backstage, catching the moment she won, leading him to stop in his tracks and say ‘wow.’

He stood in front of the screen and watched her speech, before reuniting with her properly at the after party.

Earlier this month, Brad referred to Jen as a ‘good friend’ at the Golden Globe Awards.

We’re hoping it’s more than just friends now!