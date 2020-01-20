OMG 😍

Jennifer Aniston and her ex husband, Brad Pitt, shared a sweet reunion during the SAG awards last night.

The Hollywood pair, who were married between 2000 and 2005 and are now both believed to be single, were snapped coming together for an adorable moment, showing there’s no bad blood between them.

During the Screen Actors Guild ceremony in LA, the Fight Club star and the Friends actress were seen beaming at one another, with Jen touching her former hubby on his chest while he held onto her arm.

The night also saw Jennifer looking on fondly as Brad accepted his award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

During his acceptance speech, 56-year-old Brad made a cheeky dig at his second ex wife, Angelina Jolie, who he split from in 2016.

Taking to the stage, the movie heartthrob joked, “Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”

Of course, Jennifer had her own time to shine when she accepted her award for Best Female Actor in a Drama.

Joyously celebrating her win for her role in The Morning Show, Jen appeared on a screen backstage, where Brad stood watching, reportedly exclaiming “wow” at the sight of his former flame.

Jennifer, 50, stunned in a white, silk Dior gown, showing off her glowing tan and slim frame in the stunning piece.

Over on social media, fans of the couple were left swooning.

‘If Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston get back together I’ll finally believe that love is real,’ one declared.

‘I wish Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would fall in love again,’ gushed a second.