Jennifer Aniston has barely been on Instagram a month and the American actress has already hit 20m followers.

Jennifer Aniston, 50, joined social media on October 15, and she almost broke the internet when she uploaded her debut selfie with her Friend’s co-stars.

And now the star is celebrating hitting more than 20m followers.

Jennifer uploaded a meme of her crying and captioned it: “20 million followers?! That’s a lot of thank you notes! THANK YOU, GUYS”

Since joining the photo platform, Jennifer has uploaded just 12 posts.

And the praise for her milestone just keeps coming in. One wrote: “WTF you’ve only been here a couple weeks, I’ve been working this scene for 4 yrs!!” another put: “We are all very emotional” and a third added: “Soon to be 50 million!”

The actress, has long-resisted the temptation of social media, insisting she’s never felt the need to invite fans into her personal life like that.

But Jen has had a change of heart and we are so grateful. Making her profile live, the Just Go With It star posted a snap with her five former Friends co-stars – sending the app into meltdown.

Alongside the seriously cute pic, Jen wrote, ‘And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. Hi INSTAGRAM.’

Her fellow co-stars Courteney Cox only has 6.2m followers. David Schwimmer has 3.2m, Matt Le Blanc has 4.1m and Lisa Kudrow has 4.5m, and Matthew Perry doesn’t appear to have joined Instagram yet, making Jennifer the most popular among the Friends cast.

And with the six original co-stars set to reunite to mark the 25th anniversary of the show, we can bet there will be even more excitement around their social media accounts as we can’t wait to see what they all get up to.