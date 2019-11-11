You can never say Jennifer Aniston has forgotton where she came from!

The actress, 50, made sure to pay tribute to her Friends co-stars when she picked up the Icon gong at the People’s Choice Awards 2019.

Jen was presented with the award by her friend Adam Sandler, and she said, ‘This town doles out a lot of awards, but the People’s Choice, this was always something special to me.

‘As actors, we don’t do this for the critics or for each other or to make our families proud, we do this for the money. I’m kidding…we do it for you guys. C’mon, seriously, we really do.’

And, jokes aside, Jen made sure to credit the show that made her a household name all over the world, and her former co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

She added, ‘Friends was truly the gift of a lifetime and i would not be standing up here without that amazing show and those amazing five other actors and with an audience who stuck with us for a decade and through streaming services now, and syndication and I’m sure coming to a watch soon near you or something!’

It’s been a great couple of weeks for Jen, whose new TV series The Morning Show debuted on Apple TV recently.

She was also hounoured at the SAG AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards with the Artists Inspiration Award for her humanitarian work.

Well deserved!