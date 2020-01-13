Jennifer Aniston on Instagram really is the gift that keeps on giving!

The 50-yer-old took to social media over the weekend to post a couple of snaps with her former Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow – sending fans into a frenzy.

Jen captioned the post, ‘Hi from the girls across the hall.’ Lisa, 56, also uploaded some pictures from the night, adding, ‘Bliss. And more bliss. #goodgirlfriends.’

Unsurprisingly, fans rushed to comment on the snaps. One wrote, ‘Oh… very sweet. Love this picture.’ Another said, ‘Three BEAUTIES.’ And a third added, ‘Love this friendship.’

Last year The Morning Show star Jen broke the internet with her Instagram debut and her first post was a photo of her and the entire Friends cast, including the boys Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

The photo helped Jen set a Guinness World Record by becoming the fastest Instagram user to reach 1m followers – reaching the milestone in just over five hours. She’s since racked up more than 23m followers.

Jen’s latest get together with her Friends comes after reports of an ‘unscripted reunion special’ of the sitcom, and she opened up about the possibility during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

‘We would love for there to be something,’ Jen explained, ‘But we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.’

When Ellen joked about the possibility of a Friends movie, Jen joked, ‘Huge, huge, huge movie!’ She then added, ‘No, we don’t know. I don’t know yet. I don’t want to lead people on.’