Could we BE anymore devastated?

Jennifer Aniston has delivered the news no Friends fans want to hear – a reunion show won’t be happening.

After recently meeting up with her co-stars; Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, Jen admitted there’s no chance of them reuniting on-screen.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Speaking on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM Radio program on Monday, she said, “Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together.

“We laughed so hard.”

She added that they all miss the show “every day.”

“I would be nothing without it,” the actress said.

“[But] I really think there is an idea if there is a reboot of the show, it won’t even be close to as good as it was.

“So why do it? It would ruin it.”

MORE: Jennifer Aniston opens up on ‘complicated’ marriage to Brad Pitt in heartbreaking unearthed interview

And it seems the rest of the cast agree.

Courteney has previously said, “We’re not doing it! It’s just not going to happen.”

While David said, “Look, the thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers.

“I doubt it — I really doubt it.”

Lisa has sounded more optimistic in the past, admitting, “It would be fun,” but she added, “The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family.

“Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?”

Matt doesn’t want a reunion either, as he’s said, “People want to know what happened to them. But it was about a finite period in a person’s life after college, before you settle down and start a family.

“To go back and revisit all these years later, well I don’t know what the story would be now.

“Put bluntly, I don’t think anybody wants to see an old Joey having a colonoscopy.”

And Matthew is so against a reunion, he’s even had nightmares about it!

“I have this recurring nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares.

“So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is, we ended on such a high. “We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?”

Fair point, but we’d still love to see it!