Each year we hold out hope of a Friends reunion, with no luck – until now…!

During her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show actress, Jennifer Aniston, suggested that it actually could – finally – be on the horizon!

The star, who rose to fame following her stint playing Rachel Green for ten years, revealed that ‘anything could happen’ when quizzed about the show’s return.

Jen, 50, told Ellen: ‘I would do it…the girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure. Listen. Anything could happen.’

However, in recent interviews her fellow castmates have indicated that they are less keen on the idea of a reunion…

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe, labelled the idea as ‘sad’ before explaining that the show, ‘was about people in their twenties, thirties… [not] about people in their forties, fifties. And if we have the same problems, that’s just sad.’

David Schwimmer, aka Ross Geller, also dismissed a possible reunion, stating that the cast are too old to play the same characters.

He said: ‘I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches [and] walkers.’

But..it seems only right to see our favourite characters reaching the next stage of life!

With the rest of the cast, Jen’s BFF Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, yet to comment, we can only hope that they persuade Lisa and David to change their minds.

However, it seems the girls could well take on the reunion themselves, with Jennifer Aniston joking earlier this year that Monica, Phoebe and Rachel would come together one last time as a remake of The Golden Girls.

Words by: Ariana Longson.