Say it aint so!

Jennifer Aniston sent the Internet into a total meltdown this week when she FINALLY made herself an Instagram account and shared a majorly epic first post.

Friends actress Jen left super fans of the iconic US sitcom in an online frenzy when she uploaded a selfie of her and her former cast mates, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer (aka Phoebe, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Ross).

Captioning the nostalgic image, she penned, ‘And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻’

If that wasn’t enough to basically break the internet, Jennifer went one step further, and dished some seriously juicy details about her character Rachel’s on screen romance with Ross.

The pair are famed for their on-off romance throughout the entirety of the ten season programme and in the final episode were seen coming together for an emotional reunion.

Now over 15 years since the show ended, the fate of Ross and Rachel’s relationship has been revealed.

When asked in the comment section by The Bachelor’s Kaitlyn Bristowe, ‘ARE YOU AND ROSS STILL TOGETHER!!!???’ Jen responded with a nod to a classic phrase from their story line, writing, ‘Well we’re on a break.’

Our hearts!

Despite things seemingly not going smoothly for Rachel and Ross, the life of social media success is going swimmingly for Jennifer.

Since posting her first photo on Tuesday, the Hollywood actress has raked in a staggering 11.5 million followers.

Meanwhile, Monica Geller actress Courtney Cox shared a sweet tribute to Jennifer’s arrival in the world of Insta, posting a photo of the pair, beside the cheeky caption, ‘Hi Jen! Welcome to the social media world…it sucks. You’re gonna love it! ♥️♥️♥️’