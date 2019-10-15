Oh. My. God. Jennifer Aniston has given in and finally joined Instagram – and it was definitely worth the wait.

The actress, 50, has long-resisted the temptation of social media, insisting she’s never felt the need to invite fans into her personal life like that.

But Jen has had a change of heart and we are so grateful. Making her profile live on 15 October, the Just Go With It star posted a snap with her five former Friends co-stars – sending the app into meltdown.

Alongside the seriously cute pic, Jen wrote, ‘And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. Hi INSTAGRAM.’

One fan gushed, ‘This makes me so happy right now wow, Jen welcome here!’ Another said, ‘I’ve been waiting for this!!!!’ While a third added, ‘Best Insta post ever!’

Unsurprisingly, Jen clocked up hundreds of thousands of followers in minutes – with the count only set to increase.

Speaking previously about her decision not to have a presence on social media, Jen said, ‘For me, it’s self-preservation. There’s enough written about me out there and enough that’s not true.

‘There’s one school of thought, which is, ‘Why don’t you be on social media and really show who you really are?’ And I don’t need to…This is the one place I have that’s really protected and is mine and is what my life is without a camera rolling or paparazzi or media exposure.’

But this week the star appeared to be changing her mind, telling Entertainment Tonight, ‘What you resist, persists. It’s something that is a part of our world now and it’s not going away.

‘You can actually have a little bit more control over the narrative that’s out there. [You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often.’