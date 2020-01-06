The former couple were giving us all the feels at last night's awards show

Brad Pitt won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture at the Golden Globes last night.

And as he accepted his award, the Hollywood actor made a very funny speech – but it was his ex Jennifer Aniston‘s reactions we were more interested in.

Brad referenced his Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo Dicaprio‘s Titanic death, quipping: “I would have shared the raft”.

And Jennifer could be clearly seen laughing and whispering to her Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon in the audience.

She also gave a knowing smirk as Brad joked: “I wanted to bring my mum [to the Globes] but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to they say I’m dating.”

Viewers at home were so excited by Jen’s proud reaction to her former husband.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Jen during Brad’s speech, normally I wouldn’t pay much attention to it but I honestly love a supporting friend.”

Another added: “My favorite part of Brad Pitt’s #goldenglobes acceptance speech is watching Jennifer Aniston’s face during it.”

A third gushed: “Jen’s face throughout Brad’s speech, I honestly can’t cope ”

Brad and Jen sadly didn’t have a picture together at the Golden Globes, but that’s not saying he didn’t want it to happen.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight before the awards show, he said: “I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. The second most important reunion of her year? I understand.

Clarifying he was referring to reports the Friends cast are in talks for a reunion, he added: “That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

But it seems Brad and Jen really are friends these days, as he attended her holiday party last month and was the second to last person to leave, and the two still have a little spark apparently.

A source told US Weekly: “Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times. They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that.”