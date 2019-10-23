It’s been 15 years since TV programme Friends ended but fans of the cult show are still holding out hope for more.

A reunion, a film, a bonus episode – anything!

Well loyal viewers have now been rewarded after one of the original six recreated an iconic scene from the show.

Jennifer Aniston, who famously played the endearing Rachel Green throughout the show’s ten year run, has reunited with another favourite to recreate a hilarious scene from the comedy.

The actress teamed up with Reese Witherspoon, who was an extra in the show’s sixth season and appeared in two episodes as Rachel’s younger sister Jill Green.

Reese’s appearance in the show saw her acting as ditzy and competitive Jill who tries to start dating Rachel’s ex-boyfriend and famous ‘lobster’ love Ross Geller.

However Rachel protests telling Jill that she can’t do that.

Taking to Reese’s Instagram page to share their iconic recreation the two Green sister actresses appeared in an interview with Access Hollywood to promote their new TV series The Morning Show.

‘One of the best parts of working with Jen is reliving my favorite lines from #FRIENDS! 🥰 #theGreenSisters,’ she captions the post.

In the video the pair are looking at a snap of the classic scene, when Jen asks Reese if it’s the scene with the line she “loves so much”.

Reese then asks Jen if she remembers her line to which she answers that she doesn’t.

Reese then whispers something into her ear before Jen says, “I say ‘you can’t have Ross’.”.

To which Reese replies having taken on her Jill Green alter-ego, “Can’t have? Can’t have? The only thing I can’t have is dairy.”

The interviewer then exclaims “Oh my god” to the iconic recreation – and fans quickly follow suit.

The post quickly raked up almost five and a half million views and thousands of comments from excited fans.

‘This is the kind of reboot we can get behind,’ wrote one, while another added, ‘This is the Friends content we DESERVE! 🙌🏽🏆’.

Others wrote, ‘A pair of Goddesses’, ‘LOVE THIS 💕’, ‘I can’t stop watching this on repeat’ and ‘IM DEAD 😍😍😍😍 MORE MORE!!!’.

We personally can’t get enough of it. Here’s hoping we get more like this sometime soon!