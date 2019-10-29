Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she is ‘working on something’ with her Friends co-stars.

Ever since cult comedy show Friends ended way back in 2004, fans have been desperate for the six main stars to revive their iconic characters.

Loyal viewers have spent the last 15 years wishing for the return of Rachel Green, Ross Geller, Monica Geller, Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay and Joey Tribbiani.

And fans were thrilled when the famous six reunited for a candid snap as Jennifer debuted her Instagram profile, with the sweet post raking up massive 14.6 million likes.

But now it seems like fans might be getting their wish of a proper reunion – but it won’t be in form of a Friends reboot.

Star Jennifer Aniston, who played the quirky and spirited Rachel Green throughout the show’s ten-year run, appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show earlier this week to talk about her new Apple TV series The Morning Show, which she stars in with actress Reese Witherspoon.

However, the conversation naturally veered onto the subject of the iconic comedy when Jennifer told Ellen that the stars would love to do “something” together, but they’re not sure what that is.

But the actress went on to make it clear that whatever the six do decide to do together it won’t be a reboot of the show.

“Like a reboot of the show? No,” she clarified.

“Listen, we would love for there to be something,” she said, “but we don’t know what that something is, so we’re just trying, we’re working on something.”

However, not one to let things go, Ellen pushed the star for more answers, joking, “We can safely say it’s probably not a reboot, a movie though.”

Playing along, Jennifer quipped back, “Huge, huge, huge movie. We don’t know.”

To which Ellen replied, “A possibility that it’s a movie.”

But Jen made sure that she couldn’t be misunderstood, saying in clear terms, “I don’t know yet!”, adding “I don’t want to lead people on.”

So who knows, there might be hope yet to see our favourite six back on-screen!