Jeremy Kyle to return to screens in TV comeback following guest’s suicide

Jeremy is set to be on our TVs again soon

Jeremy Kyle is said to be making a dramatic TV comeback with two brand new ITV shows in the works following the suicide of one of his guests.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed having been on air for 14 years last month after Steve Dymond, a guest on the controversial day-time programme, took this own life.

Steve died by suicide just two weeks after his appearance on the show, being found in his Portsmouth home by friend.

Now the axed presenter is reportedly set to make a return to screens in a shock comeback.

The 53-year-old will host a new programme entitled The Kyle Files in which he’ll tackle social justice issues using hidden cameras, The Mirror reports.

Jeremy is also said to still be in talks with telly bosses, coming up with concepts and ideas for the second show.

He previously fronted Jeremy Kyle’s Emergency Room in which guests discussed their medical woes, such as anorexia, with doctors on screen.

As well as this, he presented game show High Stakes, which offered big-money prizes but was cancelled after one run.

Revealing that Jeremy’s new telly ventures could be airing as soon as next year, a source told the publication: ‘The Kyle Files will be back as usual in early 2020 and another show is being sought for him.’

Earlier this week it emerged that the media personality turned down an invitation to discuss the death of Steve with a team of MPs.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) requested his presence at the committee to discuss what had happened, but Jeremy reportedly declined.

Steve, 62, had a one-minute service at Kingston Cemetary, Portsmouth, with five people in attendance.

