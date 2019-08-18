Congratulations!

Jeremy Kyle has had a rough few months following the cancellation of his talk show after a guest committed suicide.

But he now has a reason to smile again after he announced that his fiancée Vicky Burton is pregnant with their first child.

‘Vick and I couldn’t be happier to say we’re expecting our first baby together,’ he told The Sun.

‘We’ve told our families and everyone is delighted. It’s the best possible thing that could have happened and we’re excited about preparing for his or her arrival in January.’

Jeremy is no stranger to fatherhood and already has four children – daughters Harriet, 29, Alice, 15, Ava, 13, plus son Henry – from previous marriages to Carla Germaine and Kirsty Rowley.

In fact, it was his children who brought Jeremy and Vicky together – she was their nanny!

Jeremy proposed to Vicky in February 2018, and despite it being over 12 months since he popped the question, he’s still not sure when they’ll tie the knot.

‘I am getting married – again! You shouldn’t believe all the rubbish. Plans are afoot, everything’s great, very happy. We haven’t decided a location, no, but you’ll be the first to know,’ he said during an appearance on Loose Women in March.

Jeremy’s career also looks like it’s heading in the right direction again after it was reported by The Mirror that he’ll host a new programme, entitled The Kyle Files, in which he’ll tackle social justice issues using hidden cameras.

Jeremy is also said to still be in talks with telly bosses, coming up with concepts and ideas for the second show.

Revealing that Jeremy’s new telly ventures could be airing as soon as next year, a source told the publication: ‘The Kyle Files will be back as usual in early 2020 and another show is being sought for him.’