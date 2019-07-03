He already has a son with ex-girlfriend Stephanie Davis

Jeremy McConnell announced he was going to be a father for the second time – before swiftly retracting his statement.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star – who went on to have a son, Caben-Albie, with his then-girlfriend Stephanie Davis after the pair met on the show – baffled fans with the news on Tuesday night.

‘Delighted to say me and @legalblondieee are expecting so overwhelmed,’ he wrote on Instagram before swiftly deleting the post.

The shamed star – who spent 34 days in prison for skipping community service handed to him for assaulting Steph – went on to deny his girlfriend, Katie McCreath, is pregnant. He claimed the whole thing was a hoax staged by a pal.

Clearing up speculation, he added: ‘Sorry guys….. no exciting news today! When boys think they are funny and someone’s brother gets hold of their Instagram.

‘But we will be having 3 baby foals next year so not far off in our house. So thanks for the kind messages!’

Jeremy’s news comes just weeks after Hollyoaks star Steph praised her new boyfriend, Owen Warner, for raising Caben-Albie like his own.

Gushing over her ‘soul mate,’ whom her son lovingly calls ‘daddy,’ she said: ‘He’s the other half of me. To think before we met we were both living different lives not knowing each other existed— is crazy.’

‘You have made me the happiest girl in the world! I cannot imagine my life before you, or without you.’

The 26-year-old went on: ‘You are the kindest most beautiful person inside and out and I love every part that makes you, you.️ Your an amazing daddy to Caben and we both love you so so much.

‘Every day I wake up so happy & smiling knowing we have another day with each other, and every night when We go to sleep I thank god for another day with you.’

