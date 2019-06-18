The pop star pulled out of her performance at the last minute

Jess Glynne reportedly partied the night away with the Spice Girls before pulling out of her performance at the Isle of Wight Festival at the last minute.

Festival boss John Giddings has now said the pop star faces a lifelong ban.

Jess, 29, cancelled on the festival just minutes before she was due on stage. The Hold My Hand singer blamed anxiety and exhaustion for her absence.

However, according to the Mirror, Jess had been partying with Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner until 7am after opening for them at Wembley Stadium the night before.

The newspaper reports the star was spotted leaving Wembley at 5am with Mel B and pals before heading to a nearby hotel until 7am.

A car picked her up at 9am to take her to the Isle of Wight, where she was due to perform on stage at 6:30pm.

The singer said she was about to head to the stage when she felt ‘incredibly weak and too full of anxiety’ to perform, despite her band already being set up.

After leaving festival fans disappointed, organiser John Giddings told the Mirror: ‘She will never be booked to play the Isle of Wight again.

‘It shows no regards for people that bought a ticket. It’s so sad that an artist would do that to their fans. She’s let them down.’

A representative for Jess said: ‘As the show got closer it became apparent that she was physically exhausted after a very intense last few weeks of touring.

‘As a result we took the decision to cancel the show. Jess is extremely frustrated and apologises to all her fans.’

After she announced she wasn’t performing, some fans took to social media to vent their frustration, with one writing: ‘Jess Glynne cancelled IoW fest 10 minutes after she was supposed to come on. Kids are crying… absolute scenes.’

Jess also pulled out of the Isle of Wight festival in 2015 when she had to undergo vocal surgery.

In May, the singer cancelled her BBC Radio 1 performance just hours before she was due on stage.