The pair went public with their romance in March

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Jess Impiazzi has split from ex-Hollyoaks actor Charlie Clapham just five months after they started dating.

The TV couple only went public with their romance back in March after Jess split from her ex-husband, rugby player Denny Solomona.

Jess, 30, and Charlie, 28, hit it off while both living out in Los Angeles, where they’re both trying to crack Hollywood. The pair will appear in the same sci-fi film which is due out later this year.

Opening up about their split, Jess said: ‘After the break down of my marriage I need to focus on my career so packed my bags and left for Los Angeles – as many girls do.’

She added to The Sun Online: ’Charlie is a good guy but the timing wasn’t as I just wanted to focus on my acting career. I’ve worked so hard to get my career off the ground that I’m not thinking about being with anybody.

‘Things started happening really quickly and my head was spinning. I needed to come back home for a while and regroup. Now, there is lots of exciting stuff ahead and I want to grab the opportunities with both hands.’

Charlie played Freddie Roscoe on Hollyoaks from 2013 to 2017, while actress Jess is most well known for appearing on season two and five of MTV’s Ex on the Beach after briefly appearing in TOWIE. Jess made her acting debut in a British crime drama called Retribution which was released in 2016.

Before meeting Charlie, Jess secretly married rugby player Denny in a Las Vegas wedding.

Speaking previously about their wedding, she shared: ‘I thought we would have a normal wedding, but before I could blink we were walking down the aisle in the same place Britney got married.

‘I was so happy. But when we got back to England he got back into bad old habits and started going out partying again.

‘By last summer I simply could not take it any more and we broke up. Now I’m waiting for our divorce papers to come through.’