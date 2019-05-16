Love is back on the cards for the Essex gal

After keeping the identity of her new man under wraps, Jess Wright’s mystery boyfriend has been revealed.

Intentionally hiding his face in loved up Instagram snaps, former TOWIE star Jess seemed keen to keep details of her new beau close to her chest.

In a recent upload, Jess can be seen relaxing on a huge yacht beside her new lover, captioning the adorable photo with: ‘No matter where I am in the world so long as it’s with you, I’m home 💙.’

Now it has been confirmed that the telly star’s new man is close pal of her brother Mark, William Lee-Kemp.

Dishing the details on Jess and her romance with the businessman, a source revealed: ‘Jess and William are in love – they’re very happy together and their friends and family couldn’t be more chuffed for them.

‘William shares a flat with Mark’s best friend and they’re all close mates. He definitely has the approval of Jess’ family.

‘His friends describe him as ‘Mr Normal’ – he’s not at all interested in fame or being in the public eye but that hasn’t put him off being with Jess either.’

Speaking to The Sun, the insider added: ‘He understands her life as a celebrity but has his own focus running his audio visual company.’

Jess and William’s budding love affair comes after the Essex native split with Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice last April.

Prior to the revelation of William’s identity, the telly personality confessed some modest info about her new bae to CelebsNow.

She swooned: ‘It’s going well. I’m not really coming out and saying too much about it at the minute because I think it’s nice to keep certain things private. But I’m really happy at the minute.’

‘It’s been an amazing year for me so far and it’s just getting better and better, so I feel very blessed.’