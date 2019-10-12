Jess Wright has opened up on when she thinks brother Mark Wright will have kids.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star has spoken about when she thinks her brother and his wife Michelle Keegan will have a baby, revealing that the siblings’ mother is keen for grandchildren.

Speaking about the topic with OK! Magazine, the TOWIE star said, “I am 34 and I’m not going to lie I do get broody. Of course it is on my mind and of course it will happen soon so we’ll see, watch this space.”

She then commented on whether TV presenter Mark and former Coronation Street star Michelle would have children before her, saying, “Who knows! Knowing us lot they will all come along like buses”.

The TV star then went on to speak about the Wrights’ mum Carol and how excited she would be to become a grandmother.

“Oh she’ll be so happy,” she said. “One day when us lot have children she’ll be the happiest woman in the world.”

However she revealed that the pair don’t get pressured by their mother, adding, “There is no pressure, my mum is not that kind of woman but of course a mum can’t wait for grandchildren.”

Jess recently went public with current boyfriend William Lee-Kemp and gushed to OK! that she is a “lucky girl”.

“He’s amazing” she said, revealing that she feels like he could be “the one”, after she has been unlucky with love in the past.

She also opened up on her mental health and whether it is dependant on a relationship, saying, “A man never puts a smile back on my face, my smile is always there regardless of everything that goes on in the world.

“I just put up a post on mental health because I suffered so badly in the last ten years with it, it was one of those things that was clinical, but he has brightened up every day no matter what.”