Love Island’s Jess Shears has hit back at trolls who criticised the fact that she dyed her hair while pregnant.

The reality beauty, 25, shared an image of her long locks while carrying a bunch of flowers on Instagram but the picture sparked a series of slurs from her followers, saying that it was dangerous for her unborn child for Jess to colour her hair.

One fan wrote on her snap of her new balayage hair style: ‘You’re doing that when you’re pregnant?’ alongside a shocked face emoji.

A second wrote: ‘You can’t dye ur hair hair while ur pregnant.’

But a defiant Jess hit back by sharing a google image of her searching ‘dying hair while pregnant’ and wrote: ‘For anyone commenting or messaging me about dying my hair.

‘Also it’s balayage so was not on my skin.’

The NHS recommend that pregnant women should wear gloves and leave hair dye on for the minimum amount of time and says the chemical in permanent and semi-permanent hair dyes are not highly toxic.

They say: ‘Most research, although limited, shows it’s safe to colour your hair while pregnant.’

Jess is married to Dom Lever and announced her pregnancy news last month.

She shared a snap of the ultrasound and a Polaroid photo of herself cradling her baby bump while Dom mimicked her pose in a different shot.

She captioned it with: ‘The best is yet to come,’ followed by a pregnancy and angel emoji, while Dom also shared the exact same post on his Insta, adding: ‘Living the dream.’

The pair met while starring on the hit reality TV show and tied the knot last year in Mykonos.

‘People said we wouldn’t last but now we’re husband and wife,’ Dom said after the wedding.

‘We’re proof that when you meet the right person, there’s no need to hang around.’