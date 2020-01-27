Apparently the actress was 'clearly tipsy'

Jessie Wallace has been temporarily suspended from Eastenders after boozing while filming the show’s 35th anniversary special episode.

According to insiders, veteran Jessie was ‘making a right a**e out of herself’ while filming on a boat on the Thames for the anniversary special.

Bosses are said to be furious at Jessie, who plays Kat Slater, for setting a bad example to the soap’s younger cast, and has been suspended for two months.

A source said, “Jessie was clearly tipsy and got very verbal. She made an a*** out of herself — it’s was quite sad to see.

“She’s been given two months to sort herself out and bosses hope she’ll return in a better frame of mind.

“Jessie is really highly thought of and a legend on the Square so everyone is hoping this is just a blip.”

Jessie had already filmed scenes for the explosive 35th anniversary special, so writers are coming up with a storyline to explain Kat’s temporary departure.

Jessie’s suspension comes just weeks after she split from her long-term boyfriend, Paul Keepin, after two years together.

The pair broke up just before Christmas and a source said at the time, “She is moving on and wants the New Year to be a fresh start when she will focus on work.”

This isn’t the first time Jessie’s lifestyle has got her in trouble.

In the 2000s, she was exposed for using the drug ketamine and was suspended from the soap for bad behaviour and threatened with being permantently axed.

Jessie was also convicted of drink-driving in 2003 and attended counselling sessions.

More recently, in 2018, she was sent home from the British Soap Awards by bosses amid claims she turned up to the event drunk.

We hope you’re OK, Jessie.