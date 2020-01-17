Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson have proved they're more loved-up than ever as the couple celebrate their first anniversary.

Little Mix star Jesy took to Instagram to claim she’s “never been happier” as she posted an adorable tribute to Chris.

She wrote, “Been with this little scamp a whole year today! I can honestly say I’ve never been more in love and happy in all my life! I love you rat bag @chrishughesofficial forever and always.”

And she wasn’t the only one feeling the love as Chris had a few words of his own to share: “1 year! This time last year I just finished snogging ya face off in a kebab shop. A memory my heart can’t life without. Role model and all round queen. You got it all girl. Forever.”

Jesy bravely opened up about her battle with online trolls back in 2019 and no one was prouder of the popstar than her Love Island beau.

Chris – who previously dated fellow Love Island star Olivia Attwood – praised his girlfriend for producing such a compelling and inspirational BBC Three documentary, in which she discussed trying to take her own life.

He said, “Well done Jess, you’re an amazing girl, you should forever be proud of yourself and all you’ve come through and achieved.”

The pair have made no secret of the fact they plan on tying the knot one day, with Jesy, 28, and Chris, 27, regularly referring to each other as “future husband and wife”.

Jesy dropped yet another hint on Thursday when she declared, “Forever” alongside a smitten snap with Chris.

And it’s no real surprise given that Chris said it was “love at first sight” when he met Jesy.

Describing their first date, he admitted, “I didn’t really know much about her, I just thought she was so beautiful. I need 10 mins with you to try and describe how great that date was – the kebab date – we went for cocktails before and that’s where the spark started.

“‘It was love at first sight! I was about three minutes late for the date so she was in the queue and I came up the stairs and she was there in my face. I thought, ‘woah, oh jeez’ and I started getting a bit nervous.”

These two are serious goals.