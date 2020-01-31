The pair seem as happy as ever...

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes are one of the most loved up couples in showbiz right now.

The Little Mix star and the former Love Island contestant regularly bombard social media with gushing tributes to one another and swoony selfies.

But this week it seemed that the celeb pair’s perfect romance could be under strain, after reality hunk Chris was photographed violently brawling with a photographer.

The incident happened shortly after Essex girl Jesy won a coveted National Television Award for Odd One Out, her BBC documentary looking into the trolling she has received online during her time in the spotlight.

Following Chris’s altercation, the ex villa star took to social media to apologise to his girlfriend for taking the shine away from her big night.

‘I was having an amazing night celebrating the award my girlfriend deservedly won,’ he wrote on Instagram.

‘After coming out of our hotel a particular paparazzi decided to repeatedly call me a name I wouldn’t call my worst enemy, and physically try and start an altercation.

‘As everyone can see I retaliated back badly to this which I totally regret. I’m human. No different to anyone else.’

Turning the attention back to Jesy, Chris went on, ‘This night was about Jesy’s win and I am sorry if I distracted anyone from this.

‘Ultimately, I’m the proudest boyfriend ever and want to congratulate my amazing girlfreind for a deserving win. I am so proud of you.’

Since the dramatic evening, Jesy hadn’t shared any photos of her and her boyfriend and avoided commenting on the situation.

But today that changed, when she seemingly accepted Chris’ apology in the simplest way.

Posting a snapshot of the pair at the NTA awards ceremony, she captioned the upload with two love heart emojis.