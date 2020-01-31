Jesy Nelson breaks silence on boyfriend Chris Hughes’ NTA fight in the best way

Caitlin Elliott

The pair seem as happy as ever...

TAGS:

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes are one of the most loved up couples in showbiz right now.

Credit: Getty

The Little Mix star and the former Love Island contestant regularly bombard social media with gushing tributes to one another and swoony selfies.

But this week it seemed that the celeb pair’s perfect romance could be under strain, after reality hunk Chris was photographed violently brawling with a photographer.

The incident happened shortly after Essex girl Jesy won a coveted National Television Award for Odd One Out, her BBC documentary looking into the trolling she has received online during her time in the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram

What an achievement, being able to turn such a negative part of your life into a positive, which has helped educate us all on modern society. This will always be one of the most powerful documentaries we will witness in our lifetime, embracing this generation and how hard the struggles can be, as a human growing up, and equally as parents. The reality is, Jess already has saved lives, and will continue to help others in similar struggles from the selflessness of this film. If everything was perfect, you’d never learn, and you’d never grow. You don’t go through life, you grow through life and I’m lucky I get to stand alongside you to witness you grow. We’re all special to someone, and I know she’s special when the days don’t seem right without her. An amazing night, with my best friend and soul mate. Well done Jess, keep shining always. 💫🧡

A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on

Following Chris’s altercation, the ex villa star took to social media to apologise to his girlfriend for taking the shine away from her big night.

I was having an amazing night celebrating the award my girlfriend deservedly won,’ he wrote on Instagram.

After coming out of our hotel a particular paparazzi decided to repeatedly call me a name I wouldn’t call my worst enemy, and physically try and start an altercation.

As everyone can see I retaliated back badly to this which I totally regret. I’m human. No different to anyone else.’
View this post on Instagram

Miss her more when I’m away from home. Couldn’t imagine a world without her 🖤

A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on

Turning the attention back to Jesy, Chris went on, ‘This night was about Jesy’s win and I am sorry if I distracted anyone from this.

Ultimately, I’m the proudest boyfriend ever and want to congratulate my amazing girlfreind for a deserving win. I am so proud of you.’

View this post on Instagram

🖤🧡

A post shared by @ jesynelson on

Since the dramatic evening, Jesy hadn’t shared any photos of her and her boyfriend and avoided commenting on the situation.

But today that changed, when she seemingly accepted Chris’ apology in the simplest way.

Posting a snapshot of the pair at the NTA awards ceremony, she captioned the upload with two love heart emojis.