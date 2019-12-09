Looking good, Jesy!

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson blew the minds of her followers when she took to Instagram to show off her stunning new hair transformation.

The naturally brunette girl band member received a tsunami of compliments from friends and fans when she decided to share a snap of her new do on social media.

Posing for the red hot pics, Essex girl Jesy can be seen showing off a new fringe and blonde highlights.

Captioning the uploads, the pop songstress explained she was ready for a different style, penning, ‘Fancied a change 💇🏼♀️.’

Unsurprisingly, Jesy’s adoring boyfriend, Love Island star Chris Hughes, left a gushing comment beneath the sizzling photo, complimenting his lady’s new barnet.

‘You do scrub up our Jess ❤️,’ he wrote, while loads of the X-Factor winner’s fans chipped in to send kind words her way.

‘❤️😍😍 she’s a diamond this one. Stunning,’ said one.

‘WHAT A GODDESS😍,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Do you really think you can do THIS to me? You look amazing🥺😍😍😍😍😍😍.’

‘NO JESY LIKE STOP ITT😍😍😍😍,’ added another sweet fan.

This comes after reality hunk Chris shared a heart warming tribute to Jesy, explaining how much he missed her after spending time away from her in Iceland.

‘Miss her more when I’m away from home. Couldn’t imagine a world without her 🖤,’ he wrote beside an adorable selfie of the pair, leaving Jesy swooning and writing back, ‘😍😍😍😍 I love you so much ❤️.’

Couples goals or what?!