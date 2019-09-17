🔥🔥🔥

Little Mix mega babe Jesy Nelson has left fans in awe once again, sharing a seriously sexy snap with her 5.9 million Instagram followers.

Having taken to the stage in Madrid beside her fellow Little Mix members, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, for the first night of the band’s brand new tour, Jesy posed for a sizzling pic in a rather raunchy concert costume.

Rocking a platinum blonde bob and an uber glam make up look, 28-year-old Jesy smouldered for the camera as she showcased her jaw dropping figure in a tight, red and black leotard, complete with matching thigh high boots. Wow!

As per usual, the comment section beneath the post was flooded with compliments over the Essex girl’s powerful post, with hordes of fans swooning over the Woman Like Me hit maker.

One gushed: ‘Oh good Lord! You are a goddess 😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥,’ and a second stunned supporter declared: ‘GOD IS A WOMAN AND HER NAME IS JESY NELSON.’

Meanwhile, Jesy’s number one fan, boyfriend Chris Hughes cheekily asked: ‘Can I shower with you 🥰😍.’

The fiery upload comes days after Jesy’s BBC documentary Odd One Out was aired, leaving viewers in tears as the show delved into the pop star’s struggles with online trolling.

Hundreds took to social media in disbelief after watching Jesy’s heartbreaking account of the day she attempted to take her own life in order to end the pain she felt as a result of the abuse.

Detailing the gut wrenching moments, Jesy said: ‘I just remember thinking this is never going to go.

‘I’m going to constantly wake up and feel sad for the rest of my life. So what is the point in being here?

‘I physically couldn’t tolerate the pain any more.

‘I remember thinking I just need to make this go away.

I remember going to the kitchen and I just took as many tablets as I could. Then I just lay in bed for ages thinking ‘just hurry up, just let it happen’.