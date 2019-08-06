The Little Mix star and Love Islander seem to have had very different trips

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have embarked on an exotic holiday to Indonesia together – but it doesn’t seem like the Love Island star is enjoying it quite as much as his Little Mix girlfriend.

Jesy shared a snap of herself looking incredible in a bikini sipping on a cocktail on the beach on Gili Trawangan island.

Referencing her natural curly mane, she wrote: ‘Hagrid’s avin another bev.’

She later posted another gorgeous pic in a yellow bikini, writing: ‘Just me and a tree 🌲’.

However, Chris later shared his own snap in his swimshorts making it clear he and Jesy weren’t having quite as good a time on holiday as social media would have their millions of followers believe.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Having grown up on a farm surrounded by horses, he explained how the way he’d seen horses be treated on their travels had ruined their time there.

In a sweary rant, he wrote, ‘I’m not even guna pretend Gili T is fun. It’s the most boring place on earth, and I can’t help but hate the locals who treat the horses like a piece of s**t for transport, and with that I hate the people who are too f**king lazy to walk, supporting it.

‘You’re all W**kers. Happy Tuesday x’

After some of his followers accuses him of being a hypocrite, considering he loves horse racing and even presents it for ITV, Chris hit back, explaining his reasoning.

‘And for anyone else who claims this is a contradiction to the way I was brought up around race horses, and to what I do for a job now with ITV racing, then you’re the furthest from accurate,’ he said. ‘It’s not a contradiction in any way, shape or form. Let me educate you.’

He continued, ‘Google Gili T horses. It’s disgusting. They’re treated as transport on the island for all the lazy pricks who can’t be bothered to walk 100 yards. Their mouths are throthing with dehydration, work every hour of every day, on concrete surfaces for other people pockets.

‘Race horses live the best lives, get treated with respect, handled well, fed, watered, bedded down morning and night, loved by individuals daily, and actually have a place in so many people hearts. Treated with the closest attention to prevent any discomfort or injuries, and they enjoy what they’re bred to do.

‘The reason I hate this place is because I know how horses are treated at home. It’s the furthest thing from a contradiction.’