Jesy Nelson has sparked engagement rumours.

The Little Mix singer has been candid about her relationship with former Love Island star Chris Hughes since the pair got together at the start of this year.

And now Jesy has sparked rumours that the pair are getting ready to tie the knot after posting a cryptic message on her Instagram page.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the former X Factor star shared a sweet message of appreciation for her life with her over six million followers, expressing how much she was enjoying her weekend.

But in the post, the star referred to boyfriend of 10 months Chris as her ‘future husband’, which has got fans excited that the pair might be planning to walk down the aisle sometime soon.

‘Happy weekend everyone…

‘Feeling so blessed right now. Couldn’t be happier; cuddles with Reggie and Oscar and my future husband makes me so happy.

‘Keep being kind, because it pays off, and costs nothing. Love you all.’

Boyfriend Chris took to his Twitter page to share a similar message with his over 500,000 followers, referring to Jesy as his ‘future wife’.

‘Night everyone,’ he wrote in a Tweet, ‘feeling very blessed for everything I have in life!

‘Friends, family my future wife👸🏻 remember you only get one life so live it to the fullest and be the BEST version of YOU!!!

‘I’ve tried to learn something new everyday,’ he added, ‘and today I learned how to tap dance 🕺’.

The Tweet received thousands of likes and hundreds of shares and comments, with fans speculating over whether the former reality star had got down on one knee and proposed to Jesy.

‘Future wife my heart 🥺,’ wrote one fan, while another commented, ‘Future wife 😍😍😍 you two are a perfect couple x’.

Others added, ‘’future wife’ i’m sobbing’, ‘Future Wife & Future husband ❤️’ and ‘“my future wife” omg so cute 🥺’.

But others questioned whether Chris had put a ring on his girlfriend’s finger, writing, ‘Are u engaged?? 🥺💕’, ‘Aww you Jesy get engaged!?! 🙊 #futureWife ??’ ‘Is there sumn y’all wanna tell us?’ and ‘wanna tell us something’.

However, Chris replied to one of the questions denying the rumours, writing, ‘No. Just happy’.

We reckon there might be an engagement on the cards sometime soon!