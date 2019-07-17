The singer has gone for a natural look

Little Mix beauty Jesy Nelson has stunned her fans with a gorgeous new hairstyle after ditching her hair extensions.

The singer recently enjoyed some downtime in the Cotswolds, where boyfriend Chris Hughes is from, and posted a snap as she showcased the new look – a sleek chocolate brown bob, which is a return to her natural hair colour.

In the shot, shared with her 5.4million Instagram followers, Jesy looks totally summer-ready in a black one-shoulder crop top and Gucci bottoms.

‘Mmmmmm I want to live in the Cotswolds,’ she wrote.

Her fans soon inundated the hot snap with glowing compliments about the new look.

‘Omg you look stunning,’ one loyal fan wrote, while another praised, ‘Amazing hair cut.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

It’s a drastic change to Jesy’s usual, much longer locks and bright hues. Just recently she was rocking a platinum blonde look and before that she opted for a striking long pink head of hair.

One person who will definitely be a fan of her new look is boyfriend Chris, who recently admitted it was love at first sight with Jesy.

‘When we went on a date, we met on the stairs…we met just there in the queue, it was a really nice moment, a moment I’ll cherish,’ he gushed.

‘That was it, that’s when I fell in love. Love at first sight it was.’

The smitten Love Island star added to Metro: ‘When I saw her I was like, “Oh my god,” I’ve never seen a girl look like that in the flesh. She’s the real deal.’

You guys!