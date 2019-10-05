The cute couple have been enjoying a little break in the countryside

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson and Love Island star Chris Hughes couldn’t be any more in love judging by their latest Instagram photos.

The cute couple, who have been dating since the start of the year, have been enjoying a little getaway in the Cotswolds, where Chris’ family live.

Clearly a little bored during their train journey, Jesy shared not one but three pictures of her trying to plant a kiss on Chris.

‘Please can I have a picture of us,’ she captioned the first snap of her holding her boyfriend’s face as she leans in for a peck.

‘Pretty pleasssssseeeee????’ Jesy wrote on a second picture of her boyfriend looking a little more interested.

While alongside a third snap of him finally giving into his girlfriend’s demands, she shared, ‘Oh ookkayyyyy thennnn.’

Jesy, 28, and Chris, 26, also posted the same cute photo of them enjoying the great outdoors.

Alongside a picture of them posing on their bikes in comfy tracksuits, Jesy wrote, ‘My favourite place to be with my favourite human.’

While Chris captioned his, ‘Spot of cycling today with my @JesyNelson.’

And over on his Instagram Stories, he shared a shot of them enjoying hot chocolates and chocolate brownies at a bakery in Bourton.

‘So cute together,’ one of Jesy’s fan’s gushed, while a second wrote, ‘You guys are just so damn adorable!’

Their romantic break comes after Chris admitted he can already see himself staying with her ‘forever’.

Speaking to MailOnline, he shared, “At the moment I see myself being with her forever so eventually we’ll want a family. But not now as we’re working and are both really busy.”

Describing his girlfriend as having a “heart of gold”, he continued, “We’re both very family orientated so for me, I’m always going to want to start a family. Now’s obviously not the right time for either of us because we’re both working, we’re doing our own thing.”