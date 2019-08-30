Little Mix went on the show to reveal their beauty secrets, but that wasn’t what got viewers talking…

Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall appeared on Wednesday’s episode of This Morning to talk beauty tips and fails. But it was Jesy’s new ‘American’ accent that really got fans talking.

One baffled viewer took to Twitter, writing: ‘What’s with Jess’ accent??? She’s never spoke like that has she??? #ThisMorning.’

‘Trying to be American…’ another added.

‘What the f*** is this accent,’ a third demanded.

Others took to the social media site to vent their disappointment, claiming the pre-recorded clip had been shown before.

‘Oh great this Little Mix beauty segment again… because it was so great the first time around,’ one quipped.

‘Up next, a repeat of Little Mix talking about makeup,’ another user put in.

‘And now Little Mix will show us how to apply makeup with a trowel,’ a third joked.

‘Oh goody, that Little Mix beauty tips interview….. AGAIN,’ another groaned.

The girls revealed their favourite beauty buys, along with some some of their biggest beauty disasters, laughing about the ‘horrendous’ fake eyelashes they used to wear.

‘We couldn’t even see!’ Jesy admitted. ‘They weigh your eyes down so much!’

‘We felt more secure when we had more make-up on,’ Perrie explained. ‘But now, as we have got older, we have got better at knowing what we suit.’

The band took a break from Little Mix tour rehearsals to enjoy the bank holiday sunshine. Leigh-Anne wowed fans at Notting Hill Carnival, while Perrie partied at Leeds Festival with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jesy enjoyed some well-deserved R&R with boyfriend Chris Hughes at Champneys Tring.

Jade opted to take a few days off from social media, after bravely opening up about the eating disorder that ‘could have killed’ her earlier this month.