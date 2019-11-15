JLS preparing for comeback as they set up reunion tour

JLS is making a comeback.

The boyband, who rose to fame back in 2008 when they appeared on ITV singing competition The X Factor, are apparently making a comeback.

JLS band members Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, JB Gill and Oritse Williams are reportedly reuniting their chart-topping band after calling it quits six years ago back in 2013.

An industry source has revealed that the pop foursome are reuniting for a huge reunion tour, which could see them potentially performing brand new material.

“The time is finally right for a comeback, now that everyone has had the chance to do try out other things and fulfil some personal goals,” the source told The Sun newspaper

“They have stayed really good mates and always loved being on stage together,” continued the source. “Now feels like the right time.”

Speaking about how the four singers look back fondly on their time in the band together, the source went on, “They have the best memories from their JLS days and are champing at the bit to give something back to their fans.”

“Details are being finalised,” the source continued, speaking about the potential tour that the band is planning, “but it’s all looking really hopeful and positive. Currently there are just plans for shows and maybe a few new tracks.

Adding hopefully, “but it if it really takes off for them it could fully relaunch the band.”

During their time in the limelight between 2008 and 2013, the band managed to make it to number one five times.

Their hits Beat Again, Everybody in Love, The Club is Alive, Love You More and She Make Me Wanna all got to number one, with Beat Again making it two consecutive weeks in the top spot.

Since the band split Marvin has appeared regularly on talk show This Morning with wife Rochelle Humes.

But it seems like we might be seeing less of him on daytime TV if the tour really does go ahead.

We can’t wait for it!