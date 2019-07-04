The GOT actress has shared the first look at her gorgeous custom-made Louis Vuitton gown

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have shared the first glimpse at their wedding day and the actress looks absolutely stunning.

The Game of Thrones star, 23, and singer Joe, 29, walked down the aisle for the second time over the weekend.

After the celebrations came to a close, the married couple both took to Instagram to share a snap from their special day.

The couple both posted the same stunning black and white image of them beaming as they walked down the aisle after exchanging their vows.

Actress Sophie looked absolutely breathtaking in her plunging custom-made Louis Vuitton gown that featured square shoulders, long lace sleeves and a pretty embellished skirt.

Joe looked as handsome as ever in a black suit, black shirt and bow tie. The pair both sweetly captioned the shot, ‘Mr and Mrs Jonas.’

Joe’s brother Nick was quick to publicly congratulate them, writing on Instagram: ‘I love, love. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Jonas.’

The pair wed in front of close friends and family at a 17th century stately home in the South of France weeks after legally tying the knot in Las Vegas.

Joe and Sophie met through mutual friends and less than a year later, in October 2017, the musician had popped the question.

The pair surprised fans when it was revealed they had secretly got hitched at a wedding chapel in Sin City following the Billboard Music Awards in early May.

Joe later admitted his parents didn’t even know they were planning to do it – and they found out about the wedding on the internet.

‘They found out online,’ he said in a recent interview with SiriusXM.

‘Well, in my mind, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, “This is not the most important day”.

‘There’s an important day, I mean, I’ll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, it’s just whoever is in town.’