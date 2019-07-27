Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s beloved dog killed in ‘freak accident’

The pup was reportedly hit by a car

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been left heartbroken after one of their beloved dog was reportedly killed in a ‘freak accident’.

According to US reports, the pair’s pooch Waldo Picasso was tragically struck by a car.

TMZ reports the Alaskan Klee Kai dog was killed while he was being walked in New York City earlier this week.

The couple’s dog walker had Waldo on his leash when he ran into oncoming traffic after being scared by a pedestrian.

Newlyweds Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, are yet to comment on the reports, but a representative for the Jonas Brothers singer said the unfortunate incident was a ‘freak accident’.

Joe and Sophie adopted Waldo in April 2018. They were already parents to Porky Basquiat, another Alaskan Klee Kai.

Both dogs played a central role in their recent nuptials in France, with the dogs adorably

dressed up in tuxes for the occasion.

‘They are the bougiest dogs I’ve ever met,’ dog lover Joe previously said of the two pups.

‘I think I knew they were definitely part of the family when my parents met them and my mom was buying them gifts and treats and hoping that she could babysit when I travel,’ the singer shared.

‘That’s when you know they are definitely a family dog.’

Joe and Sophie recently wed in front of close friends and family at a 17th century stately home in the South of France two months after legally tying the knot in Las Vegas.

The couple met through mutual friends and less than a year later, in October 2017, the musician had popped the question.

The pair surprised fans when it was revealed they had secretly got hitched at a wedding chapel in Sin City following the Billboard Music Awards in early May.

Joe later admitted his parents didn’t even know they were planning to do it – and they found out about the wedding on the internet.