Awww!

YouTuber Joe Sugg has taken things to the next level with his Strictly Come Dancing star girlfriend, Dianne Buswell.

The loved up pair found romance when internet sensation Joe was partnered up with ballroom pro Dianne for last year’s series of Strictly.

The pair sparked speculation that love was blossoming between them as they grew closer throughout the series, and made their relationship official with an utterly adorable Instagram snap after the finale of the BBC dance contest.

Since then, Joe has immersed Australian native Dianne in his world, regularly featuring her in his smash hit online videos, with Dianne even creating her own YouTube channel.

Now, 27-year-old Joe has documented the moment he asked Dianne to take a huge leap in their relationship, proposing to her that they move in together.

In an utterly adorable clip, fiery haired Dianne, 30, can be seen reading out a note from Joe, telling her: ‘I have officially invited you to live in my humble abode with me.

A puzzled Dianne asked: ‘What does that mean?

Clearing up any confusion, Joe continued: ‘Do you want to move in with me? Yes or No. circle your choice. All my love Joseph.’

Clearly excited over the proposal, Dianne said: ‘Oh well that’s very cute,’ before joking: ‘Can I phone a friend?’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Wiltshire born Joe then presented his Strictly beau with two framed Lego characters dressed as the pair during their Blackpool performance on the show.

As they sat arm in arm, Joe said: ‘It’s a little moving in gift. We’re officially roommates.’

Swooning back, Dianne sweetly admitted: ‘That’s so cute. I’m going to keep this for the rest of my life.’

Cheekily hinting at what the pair were getting up to for the rest of the day, Joe remarked: ‘Welcome to my house officially. That means now you’ve got to cook me dinner for least a month. Chapter 14 has begun. We’re off to consummate the moving in.’

Confirming the good news on Instagram, Dianne shared a selfie of the two of them, writing: ‘So joe asked me to move in with him ! I said yes…. of course 🥰🥰 then I whispered to him do you realise how messy I can be 😮!.’