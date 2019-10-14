Fans reckon that Dianne and Dev were 'robbed'...

Vlogger Joe Sugg has revealed that his Strictly Come Dancing star girlfriend, Dianne Buswell is ‘not okay’ after being booted out of the competition at the weekend.

Pro dancer Dianne and her radio DJ partner Dev Griffin were axed from the BBC dance contest following a public vote which came down to a decision from the judges.

Appearing this morning on ITV chat show Lorraine, Joe confessed that the Australian red head was feeling rather down after the result.

“I think like the rest of the country right now I’m in massive shock.

“I’m absolutely gutted for Dev and Dianne, it’s just a real shock.”

“It’s really strange, is she okay?” asked host Lorraine Kelly, before Joe responded, “Erm… No, not really!

“I really don’t think that it should’ve been them to go.

“He was brilliant, such an amazing student and it doesn’t seem… I don’t know, it’s weird. I don’t understand.”

Hordes of Strictly fans seemed to agree that Dev and Dianne’s exit was strange, with many taking to social media to brand the show a ‘fix’ after the voting lines weren’t working when they called up to support the pair.

‘The voting phone line ain’t working for Dev and Dianne!!!! Works for some and not for others!!! Strictly sort it out they were under scored!’ one irritated Tweeter wrote.

‘Strictly is a fix!!! Dev and DIANNES phone line wasn’t working last night. can’t believe after all these years this is what it comes down to?! What a joke @dbuzz6589 you’re amazing and we all love you so much,’ added another.

‘I’ll not watch Strictly ever again following this absolute outrage,’ raged a third.

Despite the claims, Strictly announced on Saturday night that a high volume of voters trying to call could impact the phone lines, urging viewers to vote online, ‘There’s a high volume of calls tonight, so if you don’t get though first time keep trying! And remember you can vote online.’