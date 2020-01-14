Dancing on Ice star Joe Swash has opened up about his restrictions at home.

Joe Swash is currently rehearsing for the ITV skating show so he’s been spending most of his time at an ice rink. But when he is at home – even doing the simplest of things is proving difficult.

Stacey Solomon, 30, who is mum to their eight-month-old son Rex, filmed Joe simply trying to get a mug out of the kitchen cupboard to have a drink.

Stacey can be heard saying, ‘What do you think you’re doing?’

To which Joe replies, ‘Trying to get a cup.’

But Stacey is quick to protest, she exclaims, ‘NO, NO. The cups for you to use are hidden in the cupboard below,’ as she chuckled.

READ MORE: Joe Swash reveals he would’ve ‘taken some time apart’ from Stacey Solomon if not for son Rex as he ‘resented’ her

Joe replied, ‘What, we’ve got to drink out of separate cups have we?’

Stacey added captions to her clip which read, ‘What does he think he’s doing? those are the show cups, the cups we actually drink from are in the cupboard below.’

And Joe took to his own Instagram, whilst confessing his love her his other half, he wanted to point out what he’s not allowed to do in their home.

He uploaded a snap to his Instagram and captioned it, ‘This little pineapple head makes my day. Even when she won’t let me touch anything in her organised cupboards{not a euphemism}’

And while Stacey has been following Mrs Hinch in organising and cleaning her home, it seems Joe is a little frustrated by it all.

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha ordered him, ‘Get in those cupboards!’ and fans responded, ‘I love her cupboards! Almost more that I love you two!’ and another wrote, ‘Loved your reaction as if you wouldn’t expect anything else from her xx’ and a third added, ‘They are for display only Joe. Did you not know?’

If the mugs are for show, at least their love isn’t, this super cute couple are happy to love each other inside out and it shows.