Joe Swash targeted by trolls after posting sweet picture of two sons and calling them his ‘whole world’

'What about Stacey?' one commented

Joe Swash became the target of trolls over the weekend after he posted a picture of his eldest son Harry sweetly cradling his newborn brother.

The TV star, 37, and girlfriend Stacey Solomon, 29, welcomed their first child together late last month, and the couple have been sharing a steady stream of pictures of the adorable newborn ever since.

However, on Saturday the former EastEnders actor found himself coming under heavy criticism for one particular snap.

Alongside a black and white photo of 11-year-old Harry, who he has with ex Emma Sophocleous, and his baby son, he wrote: ‘In this picture is my whole world. My two boys.’

While Joe is already father to Harry, Stacey is mum to Zachary, who she had at 17 with childhood sweetheart Dean Cox, and Leighton, who she has with ex-fiance Aaron Barnham.

Shortly after Joe posted the shot, some of his followers began to criticise him for leaving Stacey and her two eldest boys out of the tribute.

One wrote: ‘What about Stacey and her boys. Aren’t you meant to be family?’

Another simply asked, ‘What about Stacey?’

But plenty of the TV presenter’s Instagram followers also rushed to his defence.

‘These are Joe’s biological sons. I’m sure he loves Stacey’s boys just as much as his own. Give the bloke a rest,’ another posted.

While someone else shared, ‘Lots of judge-y people here. Joe is allowed to announce that his boys are his world, just like Stacey did on her post. He still loves his step sons like they are his own and Stacey he will love unconditionally.’

And: ‘Some people really need to get a grip. He’s loving seeing his two boys together. It doesn’t mean he loves Stacey or boys any less.’

Another told Joe to just ignore the ‘trolls’.

Joe and Stacey welcomed their baby boy on May 23. The couple, who have been dating since 2016, are still yet to reveal the tot’s name.

Meanwhile, Stacey opened up about some of the struggles she’s faced since giving birth in a candid Instagram post shared over the weekend.

The Loose Women star wrote: ‘Hormone surges + really struggling to breastfeed + no sleep what so ever + engorged boobs + cracked nipples + absolutely anything as minuscule as somebody kissing my babies head = total meltdown. I’ve found myself spontaneously uncontrollably sobbing into my mums arms, at least twice every day.’

She went on: ‘Then I feel guilty that I’m not “enjoying every second” like everyone tells you too because it passes by so quickly (and it does, my eldest is 11 and I feel like I just blinked and that happened). But sometimes I’m just not in control of my emotions, and I can’t feel guilty about having sad points it’s counter productive.

‘I’m really feeling happy today which is amazing, but I’m ready to accept any sobbing or sadness that sneaks up on me at any point.’

Mum-of-three Stacey finished her post by urging anyone who doesn’t have a good support network around them to get in touch with PANDAS charity, which supports families coping with pre and postnatal mental illnesses.