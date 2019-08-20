No one can believe the way Joe Wicks pronounces THIS cheese

Joe Wicks has won over the nation with his knowledge of food.

The healthy eating guru, who is also known as The Body Coach, is loved by foodies across the country who are all looking to get a bit of extra nutrition into their diet.

The fitness coach has made a name for himself with his signature cooking videos that he posts on his Instagram, all including easy ingredients thrown into a pot or pan while he whips up quick recipes.

But it seems that there might actually be some gaps in the social media sensation’s knowledge when it comes to a certain popular food – cheese.

As always, the Lean In 15 creator took viewers through his daily recipe with one of his iconic cooking videos earlier this week.

Delving through a selection of cheese that he had leftover, the dad of one, who recently introduced Wean In 15 for parents looking for healthy baby food recipes, said that he wanted to use up some burrata, a portion of brie and – Wensleydale.

The well-known cheese, which is sometimes referred to as Yorkshire Wensleydale, comes from the town of Wensleydale that is situated in North Yorkshire.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

However, despite the fact that the cheese is from the Yorkshire Dales, the TV foodie pronounced the British cheese ‘Wensley-dar-lay’.

And the internet could not handle it.

The 32-year-old, who said that he has been using the cheese ‘since he was a kid’, took to his Instagram stories to reveal that he had received numerous messages from fans advising him that he is wrong.

He admitted that fans had been recommending to him the correct way to say the cheese’s name, but that he refuses to believe them.

‘I know my cheeses,’ he said in his Instagram stories, ‘I’ve been using it since I was a kid – I’ve loved it – and I know it’s Wensley-dar-lay, so I’m not going to fall for that one.’

Hmm, we’re not sure about that one Joe…